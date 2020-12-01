Enrollment in public K-12 schools dropped this year for local school systems, as well as the state as a whole.
Carroll County School System and Carrollton City School System both experienced a slight drop in enrollment this school year, defined as Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) students, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
Funding for local schools comes partially from the Quality Basic Education (QBE) Act, which requires local school systems to report student enrollment in terms of FTE.
State funding for the operation of instructional programs are generated from FTE data reported by local school systems.
Carroll County School System experienced a slight drop for the second year in a row, however this drop was only 11 total students. Superintendent Scott Cowart said that a flattening or decrease of enrollment was expected due to both the lower birth rate for Georgia, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were pleased to learn that Carroll County School System only experienced a slight decrease of 11 students, in comparison with other districts across the state that have experienced a more significant decrease this year,” said Cowart. “We are grateful that families have continued to choose our schools because of the premier education we offer all students and our ability to offer healthy, safe, and inclusive learning environments even in the midst of a pandemic.”
Carrollton City Schools also experienced a drop in enrollment, at a change of 57 students for their school system. Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus also attributed this to the pandemic.
“Over the past several years our system has experienced steady growth, but it was no surprise that during a pandemic, a slight decrease would occur,” said Albertus. “We realize parents have had to make decisions they felt would ensure the health and wellbeing of their families during this time.”
Statewide, there was an enrollment change of nearly 40,000 students. In the west Georgia area, Douglas County School System saw the largest drop at 779 less students this year. Haralson County School System saw a decrease of 70 students and Bremen City School System saw a decrease of 20.
