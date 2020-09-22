Carroll County’s top elections official said Tuesday he has had no issues processing absentee ballot requests, unlike other counties that are dealing with backlogs of applications.
Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby told the Times-Georgian that almost 10,000 absentee ballot request applications have been submitted to his office ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Those who have requested their ballots should receive them in the mail this week; Rigby’s office began sending them Sept. 18.
This includes “rollover” ballots that automatically go to residents that are over 65, disabled or living overseas for the entire election cycle, Rigby said. He added there are approximately 5,600 of these that have been processed by his office.
More than 1.1 million absentee ballots were cast by voters across the state during the June primary, according to the Georgia Public Broadcasting website. Even more people are likely to vote absentee on Nov. 3, when more than 5 million Georgians are expected to participate either by mail or in-person.
State law requires elections officials in all 159 counties to send absentee ballots to residents 45-49 days before an election.
Rigby said because his staff are working every day to keep up with absentee ballot requests, he is not working to clear backlogs in processing absentee ballots that could delay ballot delivery to some voters by a few days.
“We don’t (have backlogs),” Rigby said. “We do have four or five people that have requested them and are not registered, that kind of thing, but generally, no. We deal with them every day.”
But backlogs have been an issue in the more populous Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, where a combined 5,440 ballot applications submitted through the state’s website had yet to be processed on Monday, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Georgia law allows for absentee ballots to be requested up to 180 days before an election. Voters can apply for absentee ballots online at the secretary of state’s website, in person at the county elections office, 423 College St., or through the mail.
Elections staff have been processing absentee ballot applications as they arrive, and have been making progress over the past two weeks, Rigby said.
All registered voters are eligible to request an absentee ballot online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, or by returning a paper application form available from the secretary of state’s website.
Once voters receive their absentee ballots, they can return them through the mail, at the drop box at the Carroll elections office, or directly to elections staff there.
Early voting begins Oct. 12-23 at the elections office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be Saturday voting on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voting will continue there Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Bonner Recreation Gym, 226 West Ave., will also be an advanced voting place on Oct. 12-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Villa Rica, the Powell Park Recreation Center, 524 Leslie Drive, will be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
