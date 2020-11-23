Dugan reelected Georgia Senate majority leader

By CAPITOL BEAT NEWS SERVICE
Georgia Senate Republicans reelected Sen. Mike Dugan majority leader at a caucus meeting Nov. 20.
Dugan, R-Carrollton, was elected to the state Senate in early 2013 and became then-Gov. Nathan Deal’s Senate floor leader in 2015. Dugan represents the 30th District in the state Senate, which includes parts of Douglas, Carroll and Paulding counties.
He was first elected majority leader two years ago.
“I am honored to once again receive the support of my colleagues and have the opportunity to serve as majority leader of the Senate,” said Dugan said. “Our state is currently facing unprecedented issues, which will require responsible, decisive leadership. The challenges we face will not be easy to overcome, but I look forward to working with all members of the General Assembly to find solutions that fit the needs of Georgians across the state.”
Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have chosen Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, to serve as minority leader for the two-year term beginning in January.
Butler was elected to the Senate in 1998 and served as chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus under former Minority Leader Steve Henson, who did not seek re-election this year.
Butler will become the first woman to lead either party caucus in the Georgia Senate.
