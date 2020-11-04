Two incumbent Douglas County officials lost their seats on Tuesday night, as voters replaced one with a Democrat, the second with a Republican.
The majority of local elected officials in Douglas County secured their re-election during June’s primary when they either drew no opposition or only had opponents from their own party.
However, there were a handful of county offices that were decided in Tuesday's general election, as well as a countywide referendum on Redevelopment Powers.
According to unofficial results posted early Wednesday by the Georgia Secretary of State's office, incumbent Clerk of Courts Tammy Howard, a Republican, was unseated by Democratic challenger Annetta Danley Stembridge, who won 58.9% of the votes cast in that race.
With all of Douglas County's 25 precincts counted Wednesday morning, Stembridge won with 38,761 votes against the 27,049 votes (41%) cast for Howard. There were a total of 65,810 votes cast in that race.
Meanwhile, incumbent Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, a Democrat, was reelected, having secured 61.75% percent of the vote against Republican challenger Michael Richardson.
Baker received 40,724 of the total 65,950 votes cast in the race to Richardson's showing of 25,226 (38.25%), according to the unofficial results.
Two school board seats were also on the ballot in Douglas County, one of which was the second upset of Tuesday night.
Republican Glenn Easterwood defeated Democratic incumbent Rita Fasina-Thomas, with 65% of the vote against Fasina-Thomas' showing of 35% for the Board of Education District 5 seat. There were 14,549 votes cast in that race.
However, in District 1, Democratic incumbent Devetrion Caldwell was reelected, defeating a challenge by Republican Francisco Artley. Caldwell received 66.4% of the 12,411 votes cast in that race to Artley's 33.6%.
In the countywide Redevelopment Powers referendum, a majority of 53.5% approved of the measure, while those voting "no" represented 46% of the 62,947 votes cast.
The Redevelopment Powers Law, adopted by the General Assembly in 1985, gives local governments such as Douglas County the ability to facilitate the redevelopment of economically depressed areas within a community.
