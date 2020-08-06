The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to move the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn to the History and Arts Museum, which is housed at the old courthouse in downtown Douglasville.
Before the 4-0 vote, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones read a two-page resolution from the Georgia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in support of moving the monument.
All four of the BOC’s Democrats voted in favor of moving the monument. The commission’s only Republican, Ann Jones Guider, wasn’t present for the vote due to a family emergency.
There was no discussion from the commissioners during the virtual meeting, which included public comments from two citizens.
“I think this brings closure to this,” Jones said following the vote.
The local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy paid for the statue to be erected in 1914 and retains ownership of it, according to the resolution the BOC passed Tuesday.
Last month, in writing in support of moving the monument, the organization acknowledged that such memorials “have become objects of controversy and societal division.”
The statue was moved to the current courthouse in 1998 when it opened on the corner of Hospital Drive and Dorris Road. The county will foot the bill for the removal of the statue. No time frame was given for moving the statue.
Douglas County historian and Sentinel columnist Lisa Cooper said the soldier depicted is anonymous and not based on a specific soldier.
Douglas County did not exist during the Civil War but was formed in 870 from the northern section of old Campbell County and eventually parts of Carroll and Paulding counties, according to Cooper.
Last month, Triana Arnold James, the president of Georgia National Organization for Women, held a press conference in front of the statue asking for its removal. James followed the press conference with a letter to Jones.
“I am glad that the Board of Commissioners voted to remove this monument from the lawn of the courthouse,” James said. “I believe it is imperative that the BOC acknowledge the people’s agenda in our quest to be heard. The people of Douglas County spoke. We refuse to become complacent and comfortable with the winds of the past. We can continue to build a county that speaks to our diversity.”
In recent weeks, several metro counties have removed Confederate monuments, statues, and markers from prominent display.
In June, a judge ordered a statue to be removed in Decatur to keep it from being vandalized.
Last week, Henry County removed a Confederate statue after the county commission voted 4-1 in favor.
In early July, a Confederate monument that stood for 107 years in Conyers was removed. Rockdale County officials are talking about relocating the statue to the old cemetery in that county, east of Atlanta, where there are Confederate graves.
