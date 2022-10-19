”My son, hear the instruction of your father, and do not forsake the law of your mother.” — Proverbs 1:8.
Our actions speak louder than our words. This is especially true in the home. Children learn values, morals, and priorities by observing how their parents act and react every day. If parents exhibit a deep reverence and dependence on God, the children will catch these attitudes. Let them see your reverence for God. Teach then right living by giving worship an important place in your family life by reading the Bible together.
Ships don’t sink because of the water around them; ships sink because of the water that gets in them. Don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down.
Every day God thinks of you — Psalm 68:16.
Every hour God looks after you — 2 Thessalonians 3:3.
Every minute God cares for you — 1 Peter 5:7.
Because every second He loves you -Jeremiah 31:3.
Everybody has the power to make someone else happy. Some do it by entering the room, while some do it by leaving. Sometimes saying nothing says everything you need to say. Self-discipline begins with mastering your own thoughts. If you don’t control what you think, you can’t control what you do. A negative mind will find fault in everything and a positive mind will find opportunity in everything.
Be a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want truth, be truthful. If you want respect, give respect. What you give out will return to you. Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some happy, and some exciting.
But if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter has in store for you. Life isn’t meant to be easy, it’s meant to be lived.
Sometimes happy, other times rough. But with every up and down you learn lessons that make you strong. Right now I have to let it go and just walk away; not because I don’t care, but because my soul is tired. I need to heal and in order to do that, I have to choose silence over drama.
The devil wants you to worry about what’s next so you can’t enjoy what’s now. He is a liar. Stop worrying, always focus on God and enjoy every single day He has given you.
Submit therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. When a toxic person cannot control you, they will ty to control how others see you. This misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did. If you don’t do stupid things while you’re young, you won’t have anything to laugh about when you’re old. Don’t worry, be happy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.