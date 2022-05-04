Cleanse me from secret faults. Keep back Your servant from presumptuous sins; let them not have dominion over me, then I shall be blameless, and I shall be innocent of great transgression. — Psalm 19:12-13.
Many of us are bogged down with guilt and worry that we have committed a sin unknowingly or done something good with selfish intentions, or failed to do something we should have done. Guilt can play an important part in bringing us to Christ and keeping us behaving as we should. And we think God will not forgive us, but He fully and completely forgives us, even the ones we commit and do not realize or know that we have done them. He sees and knows ALL we do. Even your thoughts may be evil. Just remember 2 Chronicles 7:14 lets us know we need to repent and turn from our wicked ways, He will forgive you. Presumptuous sins are those you do and know it is wrong but you do it anyway. When you think nobody saw you, God has an all seeing eye. Proverbs 15:3 says, “The eyes of the Lord are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good”.
Don’t spend another night worrying about the who, what, when, and how. That’s God’s job, not yours. He works the midnight shift and Angels have been assigned to your case. Get some rest while this plays out. As long as you feel pain, you’re still alive. As long as you make mistakes, you’re human. And as long as you keep trying, there’s still hope. If you don’t leave your past in the past, it will destroy your future. Live for what today has to offer, not for what yesterday has taken away. Give yourself permission to immediately walk away from anything that gives you bad vibes. Just trust your inner voice when it talks to you. That’s God leading you. Remember, you are free to choose, but you are not free t from the consequences of your choice. It’s crazy how the presence of God can completely change your mood and attitude in an instant. One worship song, one whispered prayer, one scripture verse can take you from absolute worst mindset to a place of such peace and joy. There’s nothing like the presence of GOD. Staying positive doesn’t mean you have to be happy all the time. It means even on hard days you know there are better days to come. KEEP THE FAITH and DON’T GIVE UP! HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.