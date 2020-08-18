By The Heard Citizen
FRANKLIN — A 52-year-old Heard County man is dead following an officer-involved shooting over the weekend and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is in charge of the case.
On Saturday, August 15, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Heard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7:35 p.m., the Heard County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched and responded to a domestic dispute call at 17400 Highway 34, Franklin.
A short time later, Heard County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Franklin Police Department officer arrived at the residence where they met with Robert Maike, 52, and his wife.
According to a GBI press release issued Monday morning, deputies observed that Maike was allegedly drunk and belligerent.
After talking with Maike and his wife, the wife was instructed to leave, and deputies left the location at approximately 8:27 p.m.
At approximately 9:18 p.m., a second and third 911 call was made from different complainants regarding someone shooting a gun and yelling.
Reports indicate deputies were again dispatched to 17400 Highway 34 and arrived on scene a short time later.
Investigators say upon arrival, deputies heard gunshots in a distance. Deputies made contact with Maike outside the residence and after a brief conversation Maike is said to have turned and walked into the residence.
Deputies attempted to talk with Maike from outside the residence.
“Maike later returned outside to the back porch of the residence and sat in a chair with a rifle slung across his back and another rifle in his lap,” states the GBI press release.
“The deputies instructed Maike to put the guns down. Maike grabbed the rifle from his lap and stood up at which time one deputy fired multiple rounds at Maike, striking Maike.”
Maike was taken to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton where he was pronounced dead.
No deputies or officers were injured during the incident.
The statement from the state bureau does not identify the officers involved.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation, and upon completion, it will be turned over the Heard County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.