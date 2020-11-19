DCSO takes second place in Governor's Challenge

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety on Friday awarded the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office during its 21st annual Governor’s Challenge Awards held at the Macon Centreplex.
A total of 26 different Georgia law enforcement agencies were recognized by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety during a ceremony on Friday in Macon.
The awards are for the agency's work to save lives and reduce traffic crashes on the roads. It is an annual event for statewide law enforcement agencies, with eight different categories based on department size and additional specialty categories.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office won second place in its size category, comprising 201 to 500 officers. First place was Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The University of West Georgia Police Department also placed second in its category of “Campus and University Police.” First place in the category was Georgia Southern Police Department.
"These awards give us the opportunity to recognize Georgia's law enforcement officers and let them know they are making a difference every day when it comes to saving lives on our roads," Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. "We were honored to return this year to once again put the spotlight on the police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers who help keep our roads safe."
The awards are designed to recognize agencies for the approach and effectiveness of their overall highway safety programs and agencies are evaluated for enforcement initiatives. unique problem-solving in their communities, using public information activities, and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.
There are seven scoring categories for applicants to be evaluated in, including: policy, training, incentives and recognition, public information and education, enforcement, effectiveness, and quality of application.
"The best part about these awards is they recognize departments large and small and we congratulate each and every one of this year's winners." GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes said. "Every day, these men and women are working toward the goal of zero deaths on Georgia roads and while that may seem impossible to some, it's a goal we will never stop reaching for. It's a goal we can all help achieve by buckling up, slowing down, not driving distracted and never driving impaired."
