DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE

The Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Department held two separate dances for Kings and Princesses on Friday & Saturday, February 11 and 12. The dances were held at the Civic Center at the city’s V-Plex.

 BY MICHAEL VALENTIE

Split between two nights, over two hundred people were in attendance. Atlanta’s Finest provided the catering for both nights and UK2U Richard Turnbull spun the tunes each evening. Michael Valentine provided photography services.

The dance hall took on a look and feel unlike recent dance decor with the help and cooperation of various city departments. Yennifer’s Balloons provided floor and air balloon art while a constructed castle & stained glass windows enveloped the dance center mirrored ball. Special guests included Princesses from Villa Rica High School.

Event organizers expressed gratitude to Riley Richie, Amelia Seter, Kenzie Elsberry, Kaili Smith, and Addy Baird "for attending the dances and dancing with the little girls to all of their favorite songs."

Attendees participated in two age group dance contests, special categories were crowned with awards, and door prizes were given out each night. The following local establishments donated door prizes for both dances. The contest winners and special recognition awards are below for each evening:

Friday Night A King and His Princess

7 & Under Dance Contest

First Place — Princess Georgia Galloway & King Michael Galloway

2nd Place — Princess Halo Bailey & King Santovia Bailey

3rd Place — Princess Leah Williams & King Joseph Williams

8 & Older Dance Contest

First Place — Princess Adrianna Davis & King Tim Davis

Second Place — Princess JJ Collins & King J. Collins

Third Place — Princess Kennedi Williams & King Todd Garner

Special Recognition Awards

Best Dressed Couple — Ms. JJ & J. Collins

Best Eyes — Ms. Sadie Cochran

Most Look Alike — Ms. Sadie Cochran and Ryan Cochran

Miss Personality — Ms. Lisa Madlena

Happiest Feet — Leah Williams

Saturday Night A King & His Princess

7 & Under Dance Contest

First Place —Princess Adelyn Tarleton & King Michael Tarleton

Second Place — Princess Tahari Robinson & King Tramond Jones

Third Place — Princess Carter McGhee & King Lawrence McGhee

8 & Older Dance Contest

First Place — Princess Annalise Williams & King Lee Williams

Second Place — Princess Claire Thurman & King Jeremy Thurman

Third Place — Princess Avery Thomas & King Brandon Thomas

Special Recognition Awards:

Best Dressed Couple — Ms. Tahari Robinson & Tramond Jones

Best Eyes — Ms. Aline Arena

Most Look Alike — Ms. Taylor Windom & Terrance Windom

Miss Personality — Ms. Carter McGhee

Happiest Feet — Ms. Abby Cutts

