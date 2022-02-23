DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE

The Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Department held two separate dances for Kings and Princesses on Friday & Saturday, February 11 and 12. The dances were held at the Civic Center at the city’s V-Plex.
Split between two nights, over two hundred people were in attendance. Atlanta’s Finest provided the catering for both nights and UK2U Richard Turnbull spun the tunes each evening. Michael Valentine provided photography services.
The dance hall took on a look and feel unlike recent dance decor with the help and cooperation of various city departments. Yennifer’s Balloons provided floor and air balloon art while a constructed castle & stained glass windows enveloped the dance center mirrored ball. Special guests included Princesses from Villa Rica High School.
Event organizers expressed gratitude to Riley Richie, Amelia Seter, Kenzie Elsberry, Kaili Smith, and Addy Baird "for attending the dances and dancing with the little girls to all of their favorite songs."
Attendees participated in two age group dance contests, special categories were crowned with awards, and door prizes were given out each night. The following local establishments donated door prizes for both dances. The contest winners and special recognition awards are below for each evening:
Friday Night A King and His Princess
7 & Under Dance Contest
First Place — Princess Georgia Galloway & King Michael Galloway
2nd Place — Princess Halo Bailey & King Santovia Bailey
3rd Place — Princess Leah Williams & King Joseph Williams
8 & Older Dance Contest
First Place — Princess Adrianna Davis & King Tim Davis
Second Place — Princess JJ Collins & King J. Collins
Third Place — Princess Kennedi Williams & King Todd Garner
Special Recognition Awards
Best Dressed Couple — Ms. JJ & J. Collins
Best Eyes — Ms. Sadie Cochran
Most Look Alike — Ms. Sadie Cochran and Ryan Cochran
Miss Personality — Ms. Lisa Madlena
Happiest Feet — Leah Williams
Saturday Night A King & His Princess
7 & Under Dance Contest
First Place —Princess Adelyn Tarleton & King Michael Tarleton
Second Place — Princess Tahari Robinson & King Tramond Jones
Third Place — Princess Carter McGhee & King Lawrence McGhee
8 & Older Dance Contest
First Place — Princess Annalise Williams & King Lee Williams
Second Place — Princess Claire Thurman & King Jeremy Thurman
Third Place — Princess Avery Thomas & King Brandon Thomas
Special Recognition Awards:
Best Dressed Couple — Ms. Tahari Robinson & Tramond Jones
Best Eyes — Ms. Aline Arena
Most Look Alike — Ms. Taylor Windom & Terrance Windom
Miss Personality — Ms. Carter McGhee
Happiest Feet — Ms. Abby Cutts
