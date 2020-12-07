Cub Scouts donate food, goods to county animal shelter

A group of Villa Rica Cub Scouts has donated over 400 pounds of food to the county animal shelter.
Cub Scout Pack 1828 also donated other goods to the Carroll County Animal Shelter, which is currently housing hundreds of dogs and cats.
Altogether, the pack dropped off a total of 325 pounds of dry dog food, 39 cans of canned dog food, 98 pounds of dry cat food, 37 cans of cat food, 50 towels, 50 toys, 90 pounds of cat litter, 10 packages of cat treats, 34 packages of dog treats, one pet bed, and one container of shampoo.
Howard Waller is a den leader to the pack, and he said that the boys were in need of a service project for their “duty to God in action” badge. It was Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michelle Morgan who suggested the shelter.
Morgan had first met Pack 1828 in July, and said that in speaking with the boys, they had shown a passion for serving Carroll County and helping within the Community.
“I suggested the animal shelter is always in need of towel donations and explained how they benefit the animals,” said Morgan. “They were so enthusiastic about assisting the animal shelter and it warms my heart to have such a bright and thoughtful group in the West Georgia area who are learning what loving and caring about this community is all about.”
The pack members were each tasked with gathering donations and filling out at least five donation forms, though they were able to donate more. Waller said that he has his nine “Arrow of Light” scouts plus 15 to 20 more scouts participate.
Some of the scouts were able to go into the shelter after their donation and interact with animals in need.
In September, the shelter issued a call for help due to having over 300 cats and kittens in need of adoption and foster. Currently in the shelter there are 80 dogs, 238 cats, and five chickens that are being taken care of.
The Cub Scout pack meets Villa Rica Elementary School on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Prospective members can sign up at any point in the year to join the pack.
