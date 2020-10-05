Carroll County’s sheriff is proposing raising salaries for jail officers and deputy sheriffs along with adding 12 new positions through 2024.
The salary increases include boosting the jail officer salary 7% the first year, followed by five-% increases over the next three years. Deputy sheriffs would see a 5% increase each year through 2024, to $21.38 from the current from $17.59 an hour.
Sheriff Terry Langley is also requesting two new patrol deputies and a jail officer be hired during each year, a total of 12 new positions when the four-year plan is completed.
The Sheriff’s Office currently has $8 million in salaries for the 2021 fiscal year, according to documents obtained by the Times-Georgian. If the Board of Commissioners increased salaries for these officers in FY 2022, the new salaries line item would increase to $8.4 million. By FY 2024, the salaries line item would increase to $9.8 million.
“Taking care of the employees that we have is definitely a priority,” Langley said. “These officers are our most valuable resource. I would like to add more manpower to keep up with the increased calls for service and the ongoing issues the jail staff face, such as gang activity, suicide prevention, protective custody and other inmates suffering with mental health problems.”
He said a jail officer currently makes $14.25 an hour after completing a jail certification course, which he added is “dramatically lower” in comparison to officers in Douglas, Paulding and Bartow counties.
It was not immediately known what the salaries for jail officers and deputies are in Coweta and Heard counties.
“I am asking that the jail officer salary be increased 7% the first year to begin at $15.25 per hour and increased steps of 5% each year thereafter until the fourth year,” Langley’s memo says, “which the jail salary would begin at $17.65 in July 2024.”
Deputy sheriffs currently make $17.59 an hour after completing a field training program. But this salary is competitive to other departments in the area, including the Carrollton and Villa Rica police. Carrollton pays their police officers $18.56 an hour, while Villa Rica pays $19.48. Langley would like to increase the base pay 5% each year to $21.38 by July 2024.
The first four-year plan to raise officers’ salaries was approved by the Board of Commissioners in February 2017. Langley revisited the BOC during their regular October work session meeting last week to ask the commission to continue his plan.
“At the time, a Carroll County deputy sheriff started at $14.36 per hour,” Langley wrote in an Aug. 14 memo to Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan. “As of today, three of the four-year plan increases were given in 2017, 2018 and 2019.”
He said, when the first plan was submitted in 2017, three additional deputies were requested each year. This was funded in the first year, he added, but no extra personnel have since been added.
“I am requesting two patrol deputy positions and one jail officer position for each of the four years for a total of 12 officers by 2024,” he said.
Chief Deputy Brad Robinson has also requested to purchase 10 vehicles as a capital project during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. These vehicles would cost $355,000 from SPLOST funds, and this purchase is going before the Board of Commissioners during tonight’s regular October monthly meeting.
The Board of Commissioners funds the office’s patrol vehicles through SPLOST money each year. Langley said he would like for this to continue and, by purchasing these vehicles, it gives officers the ability to maintain the fleet and lower maintenance costs.
