County hires new E-911 director

A 10-year veteran of public safety was chosen as Carroll County’s new E-911 director on Monday. Clay Patterson was hired for the post, which has been vacant since July, by County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, according to a press release.
Patterson is currently a county deputy sheriff.
He began his career at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office as a jail detention officer after graduating from Haralson County High School in 2007 with honors, according to the release Patterson then advanced in his public safety career by holding titles such as a field training officer, patrol officer and instructor. He worked his way through the ranks from corporal to sergeant, according to the county’s release.
The City of Kingston then approached Patterson in 2012 during his time with Bartow County, according to his LinkedIn page, and he was asked to assist the local police department by recruiting and retaining staff. He then became the youngest police chief in the state with the Kingston police, according to the county’s release.
Patterson has a bachelor’s degree from Reinhardt University in organizational management and leadership, graduating magna cum laude. He is currently working on his master’s degree in communications at the University of Alabama.
“I am beyond grateful and humbled by the chairman’s decision to appoint me as the next director for the Carroll County E-911 Communication Center,” Patterson said in the release. “My entire adult career has revolved around public safety, and I could not be more excited to work with my colleagues to ensure that we bring our 911 center to the next level.”
The communications center has 911 call-takers and dispatchers who assist county residents and personnel from the different departments who respond to those calls. The county’s E-911 service began in August 1985 with 12 employees, including three supervisors and nine communications specialists, according to the county’s website. There are currently 35 employees who provide services to all county residents who dial 911.
Former E-911 director Trisha Orr left the post in July.
Morgan said in the release that she “welcomes the opportunity to watch Clay grow through this position” and added public safety “remains a top priority” for her and the Board of Commissioners.
“Whenever we can utilize the talents of our Carroll County employees and move them into positions that will benefit the citizens, I think it is the right move for everyone,” she said in a statement.
