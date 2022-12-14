Villa Rica held their final city council work session and meeting of the year on Tuesday. The meeting was conducted by Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Momtahan as Mayor Gil McDougal is out of town, and all city council members were present.
The morning work session was extensive as there were 23 items up for discussion with 20 items making it onto the consent agenda. Two of the items on the agenda — 2023 contract for solicitor and reapportionment of Council wards — were tabled for further discussion at the January 2023 city council meeting. And the third item, discussion of the coordinator position, is also to be discussed further at a later date.
On the consent agenda, just to name a few, were the End of Year Incentive Pay for employees, an Intergovernmental agreement with the City of Carrollton for a Mental Health Crisis unit, Development, Launch and Utilization of VRPD Specific Mobile Application for cell phone users, adopt a resolution authorizing an investment account with Synovus Trust Company and investment policy, and the development of city branding and logo.
The Human Resources Director proposed an incentive pay for employees which was last updated in 2021. The incentive pay is based on the year-end financials for the self-funded insurance fund and how much money is in the fund. According to Deputy City Manager/ CFO Sarah Andrews, whatever amount was accumulated could not exceed 50% of the net-income from the previous year.
“The purpose is to improve the end of the year incentive pay for full-time and part-time employees,” said Human Resources Director Lena Taylor. “As posted in our personnel policy that was last updated on February 8, 2021, at the end of each calendar year, we review the year-end financials for the self-funded insurance fund and if there are monies in that fund, we then request an incentive pay for our employees, $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time.”
According to Taylor, this wasn’t discussed in 2021 because the fund lost money. However, for the 2022 fiscal year, ‘it shows that there is an increase.’ Therefore they are proposing a $300 incentive pay for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees.
Presented by Police Chief Michael Mansour was the intergovernmental agreement with the city of Carrollton for the Mental Health Crisis Unit. The city agreed to fund the position for the officer for that unit. Everything has been agreed upon, and it was voted upon on the consent agenda.
Also, VRPD is looking into developing and launching a mobile app for cell phone users to use for information purposes and staying up-to-date with what’s going on in the city as far as traffic stops, paying tickets, retrieving reports, and they also will have access to somewhat of a job board for those looking for jobs. Applying for a job with the VRPD will be readily available at their fingertips.
On the finance side of things, the city is looking to adopt a resolution authorizing an investment account with Synovus Trust Company and adopt an investment policy.
“We do earn interest on our regular banking accounts, but this is taking a more active approach in taking the excess funds that we have and placing it in an investment account that has higher yields so that we can have our money work for us,” Finance Director Jennifer Hallman said. “Now that you see interest rates rising on the borrowing side, they are also rising on the savings and investment side. For the past year or two, investment rates have been extremely low and there really wasn’t a lot of investment income but now we see that there is potential to have that investment income increase for us, so we want to be able to take advantage of the other options that are available than just our standard banking investments.”
Public Information Officer Ken Denney proposed a new look for the city of Villa Rica through the development of the city branding and logo. The idea is to come up with a more cohesive look and feel that extends to all the entities relating to the city. This will include a new logo for the city as the city’s government seal is currently being used for advertising and promotion purposes, a website will be established later on down the road, letterheads, business cards, and more.
"The city will have its own "consistent aesthetic for all departments across the board," said a member from Rhyme & Rhythm Designs based in Atlanta.
But it will be something that will be recognizable to the city's citizens and in turn, may attract newcomers to the area who are looking to be a part of the great city of Villa Rica.
All 20 items were unanimously approved in the vote during the evening city council meeting.
Lastly, the Lions Club presented a $1,000 check to the Villa Rica Police Department for their Shop with a Cop program. The program will be held on Friday where approximately 94 children will meet at Wal-Mart in Villa Rica to go Christmas shopping. On Wednesday, they are delivering presents to 100 senior citizens.
