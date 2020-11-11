Two years after Villa Rica voters approved the city taking on new redevelopment powers, the City Council on Tuesday flexed that power for the first time.
The council members voted to make themselves the city’s first-ever Redevelopment Agency. And that agency’s first task will be to submit a sweeping redevelopment plan for the east side of town to the City Council by Dec. 8.
The plan council members will submit to themselves has the potential of completely changing the character of downtown, adding a new section of the city linked by the long-discussed Mirror Lake Connector.
This area is called the Eastside Tax Allocation District, or TAD, a 240-acre zone of under-developed land that lies west of Mirror Lake Boulevard, bounded roughly to the north at Old Stone Road and to the south by the Bankhead Highway. At its core will be a new roadway that will extend Shoreline Drive in the Mirror Lake development to downtown.
Tax Allocation Districts are new to west Georgia, but for years they have been a significant tool used by local governments to develop areas that for whatever reason have not proved attractive to developers.
Supporters of TADs like them because in essence they pay for themselves. Bonds are issued to lay down sewer and other infrastructure within the district. These bonds are repaid by the property taxes generated within the district, which rise as the land value increases. Those who live outside the district will see no increase in taxes. When the bonds are paid, the district is taxed like any other section of the city.
The bonds do more than pay for infrastructure; they are used to encourage developers to build within the district. City officials envision the new Mirror Lake Connector to eventually be lined with new homes, shops, and offices that will be conveniently linked to the rest of the city. The plan also calls for the area to be accessed by the proposed Gold Nugget Trail, which is planned to encircle the city much like Carrollton’s GreenBelt.
The area defined by the TAD contains 46 residential parcels and 29 undeveloped tracts. The plan considers this area as one in need of redevelopment, with buildings that are over 40 years old and obsolete, with no historic significance.
Once redevelopment begins within the TAD, it is calculated that the values of these properties will significantly increase and draw the attention of new, higher-income residents. One multi-family development is already planned for the area.
The redevelopment of the area is also expected by planners to improve existing roadways and lessen response times to the area by emergency services – or ordinary traffic, which now is sometimes held up at railroad crossings.
The redevelopment powers that voters adopted in November 2018 gave the city the authority to create several TADs within the city. Others have been proposed for the area along Highway 61, where a large senior-oriented development is planned, as well as the corridor that is expected to develop along the route of the North Loop Bypass.
City Manager Tom Barber has said that the city must undergo sustained, planned growth for up to 20 years to provide the revenue needed for substantial upgrades to city infrastructure. He has calculated that the city must add at least 500 new residential units to the city each year, or about 1,000 new residents.
While the Eastside TAD is expected to add significantly to the city’s tax base, other large-scale developments are also needed, including a second industrial park.
The council members are expected to consider the plan for the Eastside TAD when they meet for the first time as the city’s Redevelopment Agency. This is expected to be Dec. 8, just before the regular monthly meeting of the City Council.
