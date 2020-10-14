Villa Rica council members on Tuesday took two actions affecting downtown, one to turn a portion into an entertainment district, and another to begin a process that could eventually make the area more pedestrian and vehicle friendly.
In two separate actions taken during the council’s regular monthly meeting, the panel approved creating the entertainment district as well as selected a consultant to begin implementing a new Villa Rica Strategic Master Plan.
The entertainment district will be located on the north side of the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, along Temple Street. At special events approved by the council, the district can also include The Mill amphitheater.
Essentially, the action turns that portion of town into an open-container area, allowing patrons of restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol to walk up and down the street with alcohol contained within a clear plastic cup.
The idea was first proposed in January during a meeting of the Downtown Development Authority and is based on similar districts in other Georgia towns, specifically Woodstock. However, the idea was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
But, as Chris Montesinos, deputy director of community development, pointed out Tuesday, the new district could help downtown businesses deal with restrictions imposed to prevent spread of the virus.
Businesses have limits on their occupancy so that patrons inside can observe social distancing guidelines. Montesinos pointed out that restaurants in the district will be able to expand their service areas out to the sidewalks and public spaces outside their establishments.
The council voted 2-1 to establish the entertainment district, with only Ward One Council Member Shirley Marchman opposing. Ward Four Council Member Michael Young and Ward Three representative Leslie McPherson were not present for the council meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the council members unanimously approved the selection of an Ohio-based urban planning company to create a master plan for downtown funded by an Atlanta Regional Commission grant.
MKSK Studios, which has designed urban spaces across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and the Southeast was chosen to do the work, which will incorporate similar studies already conducted for the downtown area, including the Renaissance master plan introduced in 2016. However, the new plan will include areas outside the immediate downtown area.
In May, the city was awarded a Livable Center Initiative (LCI) study grant by the Atlanta Regional Commission. The grant, which totals $120,000 with matching funds from the city, allows for a study of individual projects to make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly as well as assist with several transportation issues.
MKSK was awarded the $120,000 to serve as project consultant for the strategic plan.
The LCI program is for transportation projects, including streetscapes, sidewalks, and pedestrian enhancements to make visions of livable downtown environments a reality. This goal is virtually identical with the goal of the “master plan” for downtown Villa Rica, which was unveiled in June 2016.
That earlier plan was based on a months-long survey of Villa Rica residents and envisions a downtown space that is friendly to pedestrians, luring residents and visitors alike to shops, dining, and entertainment venues.
The area involved in the LCI study, however, extends out to the Fullerville neighborhood, as well as surrounding neighborhoods, parks, and public facilities.
One potential beneficiary of the LCI program could be the proposed Gold Nugget Trail System, a walk-bike system that is planned to encircle the city much like Carrollton’s GreenBelt. A portion of the Gold Nugget Trail would run through downtown.
