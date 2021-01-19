Carroll County has a new Communication Center Coordinator and CAD Manager for its E-911 center.
Matt Clotfelter was named the new coordinator and manager by County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan. He will begin on Jan. 25, Morgan announced Thursday.
Clotfelter has more than 19 years of experience in public safety and is currently a full-time firefighter, serving as a lieutenant for Paulding County Fire Rescue. He is also the part-time Special Projects Coordinator for Carroll County Emergency Management.
Clotfelter will be responsible for the overall operation of the E-911 Communications Center facilities and will manage the Computer Aided Dispatch System (CAD).
He will ensure the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is maintained at a readiness to address any major events that could occur and will report directly to the E-911 Director.
“I am looking forward to this new chapter and working closely with those who dedicate their lives to the citizens of Carroll County by serving in the 911 center,” said Clotfelter. “I have had an opportunity to work alongside many of them during my time as a Special Projects Coordinator and I am excited for the future and the opportunity to be a full-time member of Carroll County’s workforce.”
Clotfelter’s selection follows the resignations last July of the E-911 director, Trisha Orr, and operations manager Tyler Shadix.
Jeff Richards, current warden of the Carroll County Prison, had been temporarily selected to serve as director of E-911 until a new one could be appointed.
“I am excited for this new position and know it will serve the citizens of Carroll County well as we look forward to progressing into the future with the abilities of our premier E-911 Communications Center,” said Chairman Morgan. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Matt who has a servant’s heart and a cheery disposition to serve in this capacity.”
