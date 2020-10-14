The annual citywide cleanup for Villa Rica is planned for next week, a chance for residents to dispose of items that are not normally picked up by the city’s trash service.
These items include bagged lawn clippings, leaves and plant materials; small household items; bicycles; fence posts; metal and aluminum; batteries; furniture; mattresses; tires; washers and dryers; and miscellaneous junk.
These items will be picked up according to the “Clean City” solid waste schedule, which may not be the same as that followed by GFL Environmental, the company that provides residential trash pickup. The “Clean City” color-coded map can be found on the city’s website, villarica.org
The items will be picked up starting on Monday, Oct. 19 on the east side of town and continue each day through Friday, Oct. 23. For the exact day that collections will be made in your area of town, consult the color-coded map.
City officials say that the items that will not be picked up during this weeklong event include: cars, auto parts, boats, creosote-treated wood, crossties, hazardous materials, petroleum-based products, no Freon-based appliances or equipment, paint cans (unless lids are removed and paint dried), roofing shingles, etc.
Residents are asked to have their items curbside by 7 a.m. on their normal day of waste pickup.
Those who need special assistance in moving their items, or who have further questions may call City Hall at 678-784-1000.
