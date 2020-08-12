A 29-year-old Carrollton man faces an upgraded assault charge after police say the condition of the man he allegedly attacked last month became worse.
Calvin Lamar Strozier Jr. and Bryant Keon Phillips, 31, were both charged with battery after a verbal altercation turned physical at Westside Bar & Grill during the early hours of July 5.
During the fight, police say Phillips held the victim down and punched him across the face, and Strozier allegedly knocked the victim unconscious with one kick to the face.
When the victim awoke later that morning, he declined medical treatment because he felt fine, according to a Carrollton Police report.
However, on July 24, the victim was transported to Emory Hospital due to issues with his eyesight and balance, which doctors suspected was caused by brain hemorrhaging. That diagnosis prompted police to upgrade the charge against Strozier to aggravated assault felony, authorities said.
Strozier was arrested Monday and placed in the Carroll County Jail without bond.
Police said that Strozier had attempted to turn himself in to authorities on July 15, but his arrest was delayed because he was experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Phillips’ charges will be upgraded as well upon his arrest, according to Lt. Matt Howard.
