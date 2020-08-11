Carrollton Police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday who is charged with pointing a weapon at an officer, then throwing it toward a school during a chase.
Nicholas Tyler Fields of Carrollton was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault against law enforcement when engaged on official duty, possession carrying weapon in school safety zone and school function, possession of firearm during attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, failure to stop at stop sign, no tag, and driving without a valid license, according to a Carrollton Police incident report.
Before the arrest, ACE Unit Investigator Kelly Bennett said he headed to a residence on Highway 5 in Roopville to issue a warrant for a different individual’s arrest. At the residence, he was told person had just left on a motorcycle, which he could hear driving on the highway. The individual, later identified as Fields, was about to turn into the driveway, but he accelerated back onto the highway and headed toward Highway 27.
Bennett reported that he attempted to catch up to the cyclist, but he lost him since he was traveling at more than 100 mph, according to the investigator.
However, once the investigator reached Shirey Dairy Road, he saw a motorcycle without a tag parked on the side. After notifying police, he drove away down Shirey Dairy Road, according to Bennett.
Due to a police department policy that states officers cannot chase motorcycles for misdemeanor violations, Bennett followed from behind without his lights or sirens on, according to the report.
As the investigator followed, the cyclist allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward Bennett without firing. The cyclist continued down the road and approached Holy Ground Baptist Church, where he allegedly threw his weapon toward the premises and continued to an intersection, according to the report.
Holy Ground Baptist Academy, located on the church premises, was having its first day of school that day.
Because the officer had witnessed a violent felony, Bennett said he struck the motorcyclist off the roadway into guard rails as he turned left onto Hester Road. The investigator arrested the cyclist and transported him to the Carroll County Jail, Bennett said.
As of Tuesday evening, Fields was still in the custody of the jail and bond was not set.
