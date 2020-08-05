Carrollton property owners won’t see a change in their taxes, as the City Council voted Monday to approve a rollback millage rate.
The vote allows the city to collect the same amount of tax revenue as last year while reducing the tax rate.
A millage rate is the rate that is used to calculate property tax. One “mill” is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value.
The city of Carrollton adopted a rollback millage in a vote that passed with no opposition. The rollback rate is calculated to be at 4.489, according to Jim Triplett, finance director for the city of Carrollton.
A rollback millage rate is what the rate would have to be to generate the same amount of revenue as the current mileage rate. The current mileage rate is at 4.60, where it has been set at for the past three years.
“This is the first time in a while that we have rolled back our millage,” said City Manager Tim Grizzard. “We think it’s the right thing to do in this economy. I want to point out that we have the lowest tax rate of any city in this area — the lowest by far. We also have the lowest utility rates, (the) lowest sanitation rates, and yet we provide, we think, better and more service than any other city.”
If the millage rate had been kept at the same number, rather than using the rollback rate, more revenue would be collected due to the added assessed value of property in the city. That would have been, in effect, a tax increase. But because the city adopted a rollback rate, taxes will remain the same.
This millage rate will produce an estimated $147,000 in net changes of revenue, or a 3% increase, when compared to last year. This is primarily due to new construction in the city, according to Triplett.
The Tax Assessor’s Office estimates that with the rollback millage rate, the city will generate $4,584,785 in total revenue over the fiscal year.
