Carroll County residents have until Saturday to voice their concerns about a proposed rock quarry north of Whitesburg.
Previously, residents had until Aug. 27 to submit their comments, but that deadline was extended 30 days — to Sept. 26 — by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
So far, nearly 300 residents have commented on the plan, most of them in opposition, and those voices were joined last month by the Coweta County Board of Commissioners.
During their Aug. 4 meeting, Coweta County commissioners unanimously voted to oppose the proposal, saying it would adversely impact a number of residential and business properties on that side of the Chattahoochee River.
Birmingham-based developer Green Rock, LLC is proposing a mining operation on a tract within 360 acres of agricultural land on Black Dirt Road near Whitesburg. This development has an estimated value of $20 million.
Anyone who wants to voice their concerns about the Black Dirt Road quarry proposal can email Three Rivers Regional Commission Planner Kim Dutton at ksdutton@threeriversrc.com. The commission is a 10-county organization, including Carroll, that helps facilitate workforce development, transportation and regional planning with government officials.
Dutton said by email that, as of Tuesday afternoon, she has received 298 comments from area residents, most of which were in opposition to the proposal.
Because quarries are Developments of Regional Impact (DRIs), these proposals are automatically reviewed by the Department of Community Affairs, said Dee Perry, executive director of the Carrollton-based Georgia Agricultural Land Trust organization. As part of that process, comments on the proposals are requested by residents who may be affected by the plans.
Along with the residents who have opposed the plan, the Chattahoochee River Keeper, an environmental group, has opposed the plan and so has the Coweta County Board of Commissioners.
In an Aug. 20 letter to Carroll BOC Chairman Michelle Morgan, Coweta BOC Chairman Paul Poole said the Coweta commissioners had “cited concerns regarding safety, environmental, and general welfare of Coweta Coweta’s residents and businesses.”
A copy of the letter was posted by Carroll County District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds to his Facebook page on Aug. 24. A map illustrating more than 1,250 residential and business properties exist within five miles of the proposed quarry that “would be adversely affected” was attached.
Poole asked that the Carroll County commissioners take action:
“Therefore, as a neighboring county with equitable concern for our citizens, the Coweta Board of Commissioners hereby requests that the Carroll County Board of Commissioners deny the rezoning request for the development of the proposed Green Rock quarry.”
But the Carroll commissioners have no power over the plan. The land is zoned agricultural. At the time the project began, mining operations were a permitted use on property zoned as agricultural. But in August, Carroll County commissioners changed that rule.
The proposal had Whitesburg residents, the city’s mayor and at least one county commissioner concerned that other developers could build within the county without the approval of government officials.
“The way the county has their ordinance written, they did not have to get any special permits to take minerals or whatever off the property,” Whitesburg Mayor Amy Williford told the Times-Georgian during the summer. “Everyone feels like it was just slid in behind their backs with nobody’s opinion.”
“I really hurt for the landowners. That’s where my heart breaks is for the landowners. They feel like they’ve been done dirty, and I agree with them.”
A Change.org petition called “Stop the progress of a quarry in Carroll County along the banks of the Chattahoochee” was created by Whitesburg resident Tonya Spinks.
There are endangered species that live on the property, said Whitesburg resident Jenny Bryant Corbin, including six migratory birds as well as a bat species unknown to her. She called for other residents to assist her in identifying these species.
“The most important thing right now is that we’re all writing emails to Three Rivers (Regional Commission),” Corbin said at an informational meeting in July. “You need to talk to your friends and neighbors because community disapproval is probably our best bet right now.”
After hearing about this proposal, District 5 Commissioner Reynolds started working with county attorneys Stacey Blackmon and Avery Jackson as well as Community Development Director Ben Skipper to strengthen the county’s zoning ordinance against any future mining operations.
Reynolds presented a resolution during the July 7 Board of Commissioners meeting to start a 60-day moratorium on the acceptance of such applications. The moratorium also put a temporary halt to any land disturbance permits in the agricultural zoning district.
That resolution was unanimously approved 6-0 by the commissioners, with District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon absent from that meeting.
Reynolds later presented an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance during the Aug. 4 BOC meeting to prohibit the development of natural resources and the removal of minerals on agricultural land. This change was unanimously approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.