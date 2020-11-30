Elections officials in Carroll and Douglas counties have begun a machine recount of votes cast during the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The recount was due to be completed at the end of Wednesday, before presstime for the Villa Rican.
Meanwhile, residents across Georgia have less than a week to register to vote in the three upcoming runoff elections next month, and early voting is set to begin in two weeks.
This is the third count done by elections officials in the month since Election Day on Nov. 3. The first statewide count had President-elect Joe Biden capturing the state by 14,000 votes. The second narrowed Biden’s lead to 12,670 after some counties — including Douglas — found missing ballots among the five million cast across Georgia.
Carroll County elections officials had already conducted a hand recount of the of the 54,474 presidential ballots cast in Carroll, which President Donald Trump carried with 68.76% of the votes cast.
The recount did not change the results that had already been certified by county elections officials, county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey told the Times-Georgian.
In Douglas County, the recount of the 69,097 presidential ballots found that Biden carried Douglas with 61.95% of the votes cast in the presidential election to President Donald Trump’s 36.83%.
Trump requested the third count last weekend, which he is entitled to do because his margin in the state was less than 0.5%. But instead of another hand recount, elections officials in both counties are scanning the presidential ballots using machines.
However, the secretary of state’s office does not believe this recount will change the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp certified the results on Nov. 20 after the hand recount upheld the results.
Meanwhile, residents who want to vote in the upcoming U.S. Senate and Public Service Commission runoffs on Jan. 5 have less than a week to register. The registration deadline is Dec. 7, and early voting will begin on Dec. 14.
There are two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this year, which is unusual in state politics. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue in one race. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing the top Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, in the other Senate race.
Georgia’s twin U.S. Senate races are bringing national attention to the state, including visits from such national political leaders as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
These runoffs will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate because the races will determine which party rules the chamber.
The Republicans currently have 50 seats in the U.S. Senate while the Democrats have 48, according to AP. If both Democratic candidates win in the runoffs, the Senate will be split 50-50 between parties. Any tie vote would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
On Monday, the campaigns for Ossoff and Warnock, along with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the state’s Democratic Party, announced the leadership team that will direct a multimillion-dollar runoff coordinated campaign to register as many voters for the upcoming elections.
The initiative includes door-to-door canvassing that will observe all necessary COVID-19 precautions, outreach to minority groups and a voter turnout program geared toward educating votes about the unique runoff election.
The state Republican party is asking for volunteers to help make phone calls, knock on doors, watch the polls, provide legal services and help with the recount. Those interested can visit gagop.org and click the “Protect the Senate” link on the website. Donations are also being accepted.
As of Friday, more than 900,000 state residents had requested absentee ballots for the January runoff elections, according to the Twitter page of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams is the founder of the Fair Fight organization that promotes fair elections across the state and around the country. The group also encourages voter participation in elections and educate residents about their voting rights.
Residents who want to vote by mail can request an absentee ballot at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. Those who requested to vote absentee for the entire election cycle ahead of the June primary do not need to make a request for an absentee ballot.
