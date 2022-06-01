"The Lord is slow to anger and great in power, and will not at all acquit the wicked." — Nahum 1:3.
God is slow to get angry, but when He is ready to punish, even the earth trembles. Often people avoid God because they see evildoers in the world and hypocrites in the church. They don’t realize that because He is slow to anger, He gives His followers time to share His love and truth with evildoers. But judgement will come. God will not allow sin to go unchecked forever.
When people wonder why God doesn’t punish evil immediately, help them remember that if He did, none of us would be here. We can all be thankful that God gives people time to turn to Him.
Don’t block your blessings by seeking revenge on people that wronged you. Let it go and trust God to fight all your battles. Pray this prayer for the families in Texas and all that are going through the same thing. I saw this on a T-shirt.
"People talk about me behind my back and I just sit here like, damn, I got myself a fan club."
So, stop worrying about people talking about you. They are just letting you know they are thinking about you. I just say, well, they have a good subject. This is funny and let you know to not jump to conclusions.
So the new CEO decides to rid the company of slackers. On a tour of the facilities, he notices a guy leaning against the wall. The room was full of workers. Seeing a chance to show he meant business, he says to the guy, “How much do you make a week?"
A little surprised, the young man says, I make $400. Why?
The CEO says, "Wait right here."
He walks back to his office and comes back in two minutes and hands the guy $1,000 in cash and says, "Here’s four weeks pay. Now get out and don’t come back."
Feeling like the boss now, the CEO looks around and says, "Does anyone want to tell me what that goofball’s job was around here?"
From across the room a voice says, "pizza delivery guy from Domino’s."
Now, who looks foolish?
Life doesn’t allow us to go back and fix what we have done in the past, but it does allow for us to live each day better than our last. Don’t start your day with the broken pieces of yesterday. Every day is a fresh start. Every day is a new beginning. Every morning we wake up is the first day of our new life. Be the person who breaks the cycle.
If you were judged, choose understanding. If you were rejected, choose acceptance. If you were shamed, choose compassion.
Be the person you needed when you were hurting, not the person who hurt you. Vow to be better than what broke you, to heal instead of becoming bitter so you can act from your heart, not your pain.
Listen! We can’t always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it. May God continue to bless and keep you.
