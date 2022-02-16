I have been reading a lot about BLESSED. And how blessed I am, inspite of all I have been through. GOD IS STILL GOOD. Read Matthew 5.
I may not have all that I want in life, but I am blessed to have all I need. My life is not perfect, but I am thankful for everything I have. No matter how bad you want better for someone, until they want better for themselves, there’s nothing you can do, except pray.
Faith doesn’t always take you out of the problem, faith takes you through the problem. Faith doesn’t always take away the pain, it gives you the ability to handle the pain. Faith doesn’t always take you out of the storm, it calms you in the midst of the storm.
Two things to remember in life: Take care of your thoughts when you are alone; and take care of your words when you are with people.
Anger is a condition in which the tongue works faster than the mind. You can’t change the past, but you can ruin the present by worrying over the future.
A hug is a great gift to give, one size fits all, and can be given for any occasion and is easy to exchange. Do what you can for who you can with what you have from where you are. God kept me for a reason. I survived because He has a plan for me.
I release and let go of all past hurts, misunderstandings and grudges because I am abundantly blessed! I recognize the as illusions. They are, and sent from the enemy to kill my spirit, steal my joy, and destroy my faith, for God is all there is. All else is a lie!
Now give yourself a hug, wipe your tears away and walk in victory. I love you but more appropriately, God loves you best.
Be blessed and know that you are at one with the Living God. And may the Lord keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other — Genesis 31:49.
Now that you know that you are a child of God, you know that with every blessing, a blessing is required. So be a blessing to another, by passing this on. BE BLESSED. The will of God will never take you where the grace of God will not protect you.
