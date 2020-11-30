An autopsy is pending for a 42-year-old man who died in November after a chase with law enforcement through Carroll County.
An obituary for a Milledgeville man, Lawrence Tippido Nix, Jr., shows that he died on Nov. 7, the same day he was engaged in a chase with Georgia State Patrol.
At midnight on Nov. 7, Nix crashed following a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver from a trooper. Preceding the crash, Nix had been traveling on Georgia 166 in the northbound lane, fleeing from a trooper’s vehicle, according to a report from GSP.
The report, however, does not state why the trooper had initially been interested in Nix.
As the chase continued onto Highway 61 just north of Kite Road, the trooper performed the PIT and hit the rear corner of Nix’s vehicle, causing it to travel off the side of the road, into an embankment.
As Nix’s vehicle continued to travel off the roadway, it side swept a tree, overturned onto its driver side, and stuck a tree with its roof. The GSP report said that Nix was partially ejected with his airbags deploying.
The report also showed that Nix did suffer injuries and was transported by West Georgia Ambulance, and under “injuries” the report confirmed that the crash was fatal.
Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock has confirmed that an autopsy has been conducted, and the results are pending as GSP conducts its investigation. District Attorney Herb Cranford said that he would expect that this incident would be submitted to the DA’s office for review upon completion.
Georgia State Patrol did not respond by press time Monday for further inquiries.
Nix’s graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Shadowlawn Cemetery in LaGrange, according to his obituary. Born Dec. 30, 1977 in LaGrange, he graduated from Troup County High School and worked as a welder, according to his obituary.
Nix was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Tippido Nix, Sr. and survivors include his mother and stepfather Debra Herndon (Dennis) of Milledgeville, a son Lawrence Tippido Nix III of LaGrange, his daughter Andrea Nix of LaGrange, two brothers Richard Stokley (Gina) and Timothy Stokley (Renee) and a sister Jody Nix all of LaGrange, according to his obituary.
