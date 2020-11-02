Arbor Place Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.
Mall operators were already struggling due to more people moving to online retailers. The pandemic has only exacerbated the situation for Chattanooga-based CBL and other mall owners.
Two of the store’s five anchor stores have closed this year — Sears and JCPenney.
Stacey Keating, senior director of public relations and corporate communications for CBL, told the Sentinel Monday that Arbor Place and CBL’s other properties “will continue to operate as normal and customers can expect business as usual throughout this process.”
“We expect this process to facilitate our financial restructuring, allowing CBL to emerge in a stronger financial position so that we can continue to serve our communities for years to come,” Keating said.
She said Arbor Place was at 95% occupancy at the end of 2019, which she said is the most recent publicly available occupancy information. Arbor Place opened in 1999 on Douglas Boulevard.
In a filing on the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Texas, CBL listed both estimated assets and liabilities in the range of about $1 billion to $10 billion, according to Reuters.
CBL’s stock was trading at 12 cents a share early Monday afternoon, down about 20% from its previous close of a little over 15 cents a share.
Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Douglas County Economic Development Authority, told local Rotarians last month “as far as we know there’s no plan to close Arbor Place.”
Pumphrey said CBL has told local leaders “Arbor Place is one of their better performing (properties) out of their entire portfolio.”
Arbor Place announced its newest retailer in early October with the opening of Sanctuary Girl, which has an “eclectic selection of stylish charmed jewelry and home décor, including cozy blankets and embroidered pillows featuring inspirational messages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.