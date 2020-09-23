Villa Rica council members are expected to meet next week to approve the city’s new $35 million budget, a spending plan that reflects the new pandemic economy.
Among the highlights of the upcoming budget is that it is 3% smaller than the FY 2020 budget, partially because of the economic havoc that the pandemic has had. There are fewer requests by city staff for personnel and vehicles, and the projected revenue from the city’s parks department and Pine Mountain Gold Museum is half what it was in 2020.
But one of the most important features of the new budget is that it contains no utility rate increase. That means that for the first time in three years, city residents will not have to pay higher fees for their water and sewer services.
The council scheduled a special called meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 29, to adopt the budget. That meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Holt-Bishop Justice Center at 101 Main Street.
A copy of the proposed budget is available on the city’s website, although council members may make alterations in the document before the final budget is adopted.
The details of the proposed budget were discussed on Sept. 10 in a four-hour workshop between council members and city staff. In a presentation by Sarah Andrews, the city’s chief financial officer, council members were given an overview of the planned FY 2021 budget and how the pandemic affected the current budget, which expires on Sept. 30.
There are two major parts of the budget: the general fund and the water-sewer-sanitation fund, which is sometimes referred to as “enterprise funds” because those departments are meant to operate as a standalone business.
The general fund, which is $15.3 million for FY 2021, pays for all government functions, including police protection, and slightly more than a quarter of that money comes from property taxes.
Almost $12 million of the total budget next year will be spent on personnel, including salaries and benefits. This represents a 4% increase over last year’s budget and includes three new jobs and two upgraded jobs.
The city plans to pay $83,000 in 2021 to complete a phased boost in overall salaries that began two years ago. The plan was to bring city salaries in line with what other cities pay to keep them from poaching Villa Rica’s trained employees. There is also $98,000 allocated for a cost of living adjustment for some city workers.
The city plans to spend nearly $9 million next year in new capital projects, including several long-delayed and much desired improvements to city infrastructure.
Among these capital expenses is some $2.4 million allocated for capital improvements to upgrade city facilities and buildings. There is also $473,000 set aside for new vehicles, including six new cars for the police department. There is a plan for $253,000 for new equipment, the largest part of which ($157,000) will go to Douglas County for fire and EMS services on that side of the city.
But the largest share of capital expenses will go to the water and sewer services — $5.7 million for several upgrades to the city’s infrastructure.
The biggest ticket items for those projects, including a $2.5 million waterline extension along North Avenue, is expected to be funded through a low-interest loan obtained through a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan.
GEFA loans are calculated to raise $3.5 million for these capital expenses, while Carroll and Douglas county SPLOST revenues will pick up another $2.4 million. The city’s water-sewer fund will be able pay for $1.6 million, thanks to three previous years of rate increases that have greatly improved those department finances.
Impact of COVID-19
The FY 2020 budget was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is possible, Andrews said, that the 2021 budget may be similarly affected in terms of lost revenue.
Overall, according to Andrews’ presentation, the city lost $158,000 in 2020 revenue from the city’s recreation department due to the cancelation of all team activities such as softball and soccer. There was a further $98,000 loss in income from the Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
And there was a loss in sales tax revenue — $40,000 — although that loss was smaller than city officials expected when the pandemic began.
On the plus side, however, the city expects to receive $840,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds. So far, about 30% of that money has been received, with nearly $590,000 more on the way.
The money is meant to compensate cities like Villa Rica for emergency actions they had to take to mitigate the pandemic; activities that could not have been anticipated in their pre-coronavirus budgets.
The health crisis also caused unanticipated expenses to the city, including money paid to city employees while the city government was briefly shut down during the spring, as well as $15,000 in personal protection equipment.
But the city also saved money because of the pandemic by not having to pay Carroll County for the use of inmate work crews, and over $154,000 that wasn’t spent when the July 3 fireworks show, and Main Street events were canceled.
The finalized budget must be adopted by city council before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.