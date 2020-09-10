The annual Ghost Train will take place this year at Pine Mountain Gold Museum, and this time the park staff are in charge.
Due to social distancing requirements, the trains at the museum will not be loaded to full capacity, so park officials are encouraging those who want to take the park’s annual Halloween adventure to make reservations. Tickets are available online at ticketdivision.com/page/21058/pine-mountain-gold-museum. Officials hope that if social distancing rules are relaxed, the park will be able to increase capacity on the ride or run trains more often. The ticket office can also be reached directly at 770-550-6119.
The Ghost Train will run every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night during the month of October. There will be a food vendor, and concession on-site each night as well.
This is the first time that the Ghost Train attraction will not be handled through an outside contractor. Instead, Pine Mountain staff, actors, and volunteers are combining their imagination and talents to make the ride possible this year. Each person riding the train, young and old, will participate in an elaborate story.
The Pine Town Witch, is fighting for the very heart of Pine Mountain — or is she? Once inside the gates, riders will become part of the Ghost Train story as they experience the living and undead consequences of this feud. Meet the Fortune Teller Cassandra, and her servant Gori. See the Pine Town Witch, and enter her lair. Board the Ghost Train, and avoid the victims of Cassandra and the Pine Town Witch as you travel the smoky haunted forest surrounding Pine Mountain.
Gates open at 5 p.m. each evening and the trains will begin to run at 6 p.m. through the 9 p.m. hour, although they will run later each night until Oct. 24, when they will run until 10 p.m. Be sure to check the schedule or call the ticket office for more information.
In the case of bad weather, the decision to cancel will be made no later than 2 p.m. the day of the event. Notification of any cancellations and schedule changes will first be posted to the Pine Mountain Gold Museum’s Facebook page. If there is a cancellation, all online ticket sales will be automatically refunded and all affected ticketholders will be notified by email.
