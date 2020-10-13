Animal shelter still trying to find new homes for cats and kittens

The Carroll County Animal Shelter is still overcrowded with cats and kittens that need adoptions and foster homes following last month’s adoption event.
An influx of these animals normally occurs during the breeding season of May-October, but this year the numbers have also increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s because veterinarian clinics were closed and so not as many cats were spayed or neutered.
As a result, the shelter is searching for adopters and fosters to help ensure all the animals find a good, loving home.
More than 300 cats and kittens were housed last month at the shelter prior to an adoption event on Friday, Sept. 25. Many of those animals were spayed and neutered before being available.
The shelter, with the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation, then planned to reduce adoption fees earlier this month. The shelter is located at 251 Automation Drive.
But county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday there are still “too many” cats, kittens and dogs at the shelter waiting to be adopted. A few of these animals are featured on the Carroll County Humane Society’s website.
“We are working on several new campaigns to increase adoptions and we have adopted out a lot,” Hulsey said. “The issue is we are taking in just as many as we are adopting out due to an increase in kittens from animals not being spayed and neutered during COVID due to vet closures.”
The shelter is a no-kill facility, meaning healthy or treatable animals will not be put down and euthanasia is reserved for terminally ill animals, or those considered to be dangerous to public safety.
Bissell Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay and neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support.
The foundation, in conjunction with more than 160 shelters in 33 states, hosted an “Empty the Shelter” event last month and adoption fees were reduced to help empty the overcrowded shelters.
Residents can visit the Carroll County Humane Society website or contact the shelter at 770-214-3590 to adopt a new pet.
Because kitten season is in full swing, animal shelter staff said they need the community’s help in providing a “loving and caring individual environment” to these cats and their kittens.
Those who wish to foster must be able to safely house kittens and/or the mother cat with nursing kittens for the duration of the program, which is typically until the kittens are eight weeks old and weigh at least two pounds.
Fosters must also give the kittens adequate and age appropriate food, and fresh water, every day. Clean bedding and litter boxes must also be provided. New owners must also be willing to spend time with the animals to socialize the kittens.
