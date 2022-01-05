“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” - Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)
This is one of the most powerful Bible verses about new beginnings. The realization that God has a plan for each and every one of us can help carry us into the new year. Focusing on this plan is key to helping us become the people we are meant to be. God knows the future, and His plans for us are good and full of hope.
During the Christmas season, stop making deposits into bankrupt people. Simple rule of life, if you wouldn’t want it done to you, don’t do it to others. I’m not interested in fighting, hating, blaming or being petty with whatever time I have left in my life. I want to live, to be happy, to be loved and I want to have peace.
And just like that, Santa is gone until next year, but Jesus is still here with gifts that will never end. January is next week, next month and next year all in the same day. So the first rule of 2022 is to not dwell on what went wrong in 2021. My New Year’s wishes for you — 12 months of happiness, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of success, 8,760 hours of good health, 525,600 minutes of blessings and 31,536,000 seconds of joy.
In the new year, please quit talking about people then wondering why they acting funny. What you said got back to them.
Teachers should wear body cams like the police so parents can see how their children act. A lie can catch a ride with anybody but the truth will walk alone. Some people think because they don’t support you, that it’ll hold you back. Let me tell you, God will put total strangers in your path to get you where you’re supposed to be. I might not be perfect, but neither are you. So check your own mistakes before you rate mine. Don ‘t let the same snake bite you twice.
We have one more day before we can say HAPPY NEW YEAR! So pray this prayer with me. Dear God I end this year with this simple prayer. Please heal the broken, make well the sick, restore happiness to those in despair. Bring love to the lonely, food to the hungry and peace to the world. AMEN! Happy new year and a blessed and prosperous New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.