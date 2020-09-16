The inaugural meeting of the Friends of the City Cemeteries for Villa Rica will be held on Sept. 22.
The group consists of volunteers who will work to preserve, maintain and improve the city's cemeteries, and work to educate the community on the historic and cultural importance of the city's burial grounds.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Villa Rica Public Library, 869 Dallas Highway.
Mask-wearing is required.
