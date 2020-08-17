While 15 Bowdon Elementary School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Carroll County school officials still plan for an Aug. 24 reopening.
The officials said Monday that there had been 15 confirmed cases of the virus, and 23 suspected cases at BES, since pre-planning began Aug. 3. School officials also said there had been five confirmed cases overall at other facilities within the 23-school district. None of those cases, the officials said, have required those affected to be hospitalized.
“As we open schools and deal with situations like Bowdon, which only involved our teachers in the building, we determined the right thing to do is shut it down for a while,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of the county school system.
School officials have required all BES staff to work remotely through Friday, Aug. 21. Staff who were not quarantined are expected to return Friday, and those affected cannot return without a doctor’s notice.
Meanwhile, all Carroll County schools are still scheduled to return for in-person and virtual learning on Aug. 24.
In a statement issued by the Carroll County School System, school leaders said cases had been anticipated and that specific measures will occur in response.
“Extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the [BES] facility is underway, and we are following the guidance from the Department of Public Health regarding quarantine for those who tested positive, or were exposed to COVID-19,” the statement said. “The health and well-being of our students and staff continue to be our top priority.”
The first day of school for students had originally been scheduled for Aug. 4, but the county board of education delayed the 2020-21 school year to Aug. 10. But in late July, the BOE voted once again to push back the start date of school for in-person and virtual learning until Aug. 24 and decided to allow a phased in-person school experience for students until then, if they desire.
So far, of the families who opted into the virtual learning program, 19% of the student body have applied for the program.
Since Aug. 10, faculty and some students have undergone a “soft opening” approach, whereby staff prepared for the school year and students who were willing were phased into in-person school experience before they return next Monday.
Upon the resurgence of in-person teaching next week, students and employees will not be required to wear masks on campus. Carrollton City Schools, University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College are all mandating masks.
Cowart said the current plan in place is very fluid and could change before schools open as in-school cases grow and new recommendations from health officials are given.
Also, the district determined if circumstances do not allow for a return to traditional in-person learning, schools will begin with blended distance learning until circumstances improve.
“We have worked with the Department of Health for months. We anticipate that there are things we need to be prepared for,” Cowart said. “Our planning, to this point, has worked for us. It has allowed us to be able to deal with a situation quickly and how to communicate it with staff.”
However, during a BOE work session Monday evening, a concerned citizen shared her concerns about the school district’s transparency and her desire for a plan of communication to inform parents about cases occurring in the schools.
Cowart responded:
“Actually, we’ve done quite a bit of work about scenario plans and contingency plans about the very topic you’re talking about, communication,” he said. “We have built out a rough plan of communication documents ready to be used.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.