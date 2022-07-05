Head softball coach Kristy Burton announced today the hiring of Ivey Kane as assistant softball coach at the University of West Georgia.
Kane comes to UWG after coaching for two seasons as Burton’s assistant at Webber International.
“Ivey is a very impactful coach whose passion for softball drives her to be the best she can be,” said Burton of her first hire at UWG. “I have been blessed to coach with her this past season at Webber and I am certain she will bring the perfect balance to our coaching staff.”
While at Webber, Kane and the Warriors reached as high as number 10 in the nation, and won the 2022 Regional Championship as well The Sun Conference Championship, finishing 2022 with a record of 42-24.
“I am humbled and appreciative to be given the opportunity to continue working with Coach Burton at the University of West Georgia,” said Kane. “The family base program we build is supported in full by the environment this University provides,” added Kane. “We are excited to come in and make an impact on this program, the conference, and this University. Go Wolves!”
Prior to her stint at Webber International, Kane was also an assistant coach at Bethel University and Coastal Alabama. Those stops were sandwiched around a summer as a head coach in the American Softball Association Professional League.
As a player, Kane played collegiately at Alabama Southern Community College and Martin Methodist College. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Performance and Sport Management from Martin Methodist and earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Human Performance from the University of West Florida.
“Ivey’s dedication to her University, coaching staff, and student-athletes is unmatched,” added Burton. “We are thankful to have her be a part of this program and look forward to seeing the success she will help bring to UWG softball.”
