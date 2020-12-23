Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

A steady, heavy rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.