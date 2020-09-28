U.S. Sen. David Perdue said he fully supports the president’s Supreme Court nominee and plans to confirm her for the highest court of the nation by the time of the Nov. 3 election.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian on Monday, he said of new Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett that he was “delighted the president chose someone with a distinct career.”
On Saturday, Trump picked Barrett, a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor, to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died on Sept. 18 after a battle with cancer.
“I think we’re going to go ahead and move straight ahead to a judiciary hearing the week after this one,” Perdue said. “With the timeframe that we are allowed, it will go straight to a confirmation vote in the Senate.”
He added that final vote could be held the week before the presidential election.
Perdue, the incumbent Republican U.S. senator, is facing off against Democrat candidate, Jon Ossoff, in his first bid for re-election since being elected in 2014. Perdue spent 40 years in the corporate world, including stints as CEO of Reebok and Dollar General.
U.S. senators serve for six years, and because former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson retired in December, both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs this year. Recent polls show Perdue and Ossoff within the margin of error, meaning the state could potentially flip from being historically red to blue. As a result, these races are being closely watched across the nation.
“My role in this thing is that the people in Georgia, whom I trust, have all the information they need to make a good decision,” Perdue said. “I hope they will be informed in this election. It’s not about Trump and it’s not even really about me.”
In March 2016, when President Obama nominated a Supreme Court justice in the final year of his term, Perdue said he would not pick a new Supreme Court nominee until the next president is sworn in, according to TIME magazine.
On Monday, he told the newspaper he had done research and found that, on 19 occasions in U.S. history, a Supreme Court vacancy had become available in the fourth year of a sitting, first-term president.
He said this occurred when the Senate and the White House were controlled by the same party and added the nominee was “always confirmed.”
“What I did was, when I looked at in ‘16, the precedent here is that in the 10 times it has happened where the parties were different, a split-government,” he said, “eight of those times, they delayed until after the election. I decided that was the right thing to do then.”
“Even Justice Ginsburg has said, at one point, that when you have the White House and Senate in the same party with the fourth year, first-term president, that you should, of course, go ahead and nominate and confirm. There’s no reason not to do that. My opinion is the same from ‘16 and now in ‘20, with the historical legacy that we have in confirming Justices to the Supreme Court.”
He said, if he is reelected, he wants to make sure residents have access to labor, especially in the agriculture community. To do this, he has put forward an immigration system that would provide the type of workers needed to “protect American jobs and the pay scales for Americans.”
Earlier this year, he supported a congressional financial aid package of $2.9 trillion to employees impacted by the coronavirus, something he said he would not have “believed” when he was elected in 2014.
This includes the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which he said went to some of the smallest businesses across the nation and their employees.
“We were told by public health officials that we had to protect America, which is what (President Donald) Trump did, and that’s what I wanted to do. In doing that, we had to protect our small businesses and the workers in those small businesses,” he said.
On broadband access, he said one of “the great learnings of COVID-19” was the need for connectivity when it comes to telehealth and students who are virtual learning from home.
He said this is not just a federal issue but will also take private-public partnership funding to expand access to rural communities.
“If you’re going to do telehealth and tele-education in a moment of crisis, you’ve got to have total access across the state,” he said. “We’ve been saying for years we don’t have broadband access in our rural communities. We have a full-court press on that. The (federal) Department of Agriculture has already donated $3 billion toward that this year. It’s clearly one of the prerequisites, I think, to rural development.
“We’ve had urbanization over the last 30 years in Georgia. We need to have a rebirth in our rural areas, and I think the No. 1 way of doing that is providing rural broadband access.”
