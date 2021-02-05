Qualifying ended at noon on Wednesday with two candidates for the District 4 Haralson County Commission seat in the March 16 election.
Three people had filed intentions to run for the office: Ryan Farmer, who lives at 120 Bethany Street in Tallapoosa; Herman Glenn Simmons, who lives at 679 Jacksonville Road in Tallapoosa; and Jeremy Byron Church, who lives at 3029 Highway 78 in Tallapoosa.
Only Farmer and Church made their runs official by qualifying at the Haralson County Courthouse before the deadline.
Qualifying began on Monday for the seat left empty by the death of Commissioner Brad Vines in September. The winner of the election will serve the remainder of Vine’s term through Dec. 31, 2022.
District 4 is in the southwestern corner of Haralson County and includes most of the western border, Buncombe and the city of Tallapoosa.
Early voting will begin on Feb. 22 and continue through March 12. Voting will be permitted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. and only registered voters in District 4 will be able to vote for their favored candidate.
District 4 residents can register to vote in the election at the Haralson County Courthouse through Feb. 16.
At this time, the District 4 seat is the only item scheduled to be included on the March 16 ballot, said Pepper Head, of the Haralson County Elections office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.