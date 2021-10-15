It’s hard to think that one play early in the second quarter could have turned the tide in an entire football game.
But that is exactly what happened. A fumble at the Callaway three was the tipping point that not only kept the Bremen Blue Devils from scoring a touchdown, but the Callaway Cavaliers drove 97 yards after the recovery and sped to a 35-7 win over Bremen at home on Friday night.
That fumble was the first of four Blue Devil turnovers on the night.
The first six minutes featured a first down each by both teams. Bremen’s came by penalty on second drive of the night.
Neither offenses could get going consistently.
The first break for Bremen came from Nick Richardson who intercepted a pass at his own 30, weaved his way through to Callaway’s 37.
Despite an illegal shift penalty, the Blue Devils managed to get into the red zone.
There was no score when the first quarter clock expired.
Breman’s chance to take the lead went away on a fumble at Callaway’s 3-yard line early in the second quarter.
An offside penalty on the Devils’ defense put the Cavs on their own eight.
Callaway drove all the way down to Breman’s 10. A tackle for loss and a false start penalty put the Cavaliers at Bremen’s 20.
On 3rd and goal from the 11, Cameron Tucker caught a fade in the corner of the end zone with 2:51 to play in the first half. The extra point kick put the Cavaliers up 7-0.
Callaway blocked a Bremen punt, took over at the Devils’ 25 with 45 seconds to go in the half.
But Bremen’s defense and a couple of penalties kept Callaway from extending their lead.
7-0 is where things remained at the break.
It took just 53 seconds of their second chance to go up by two touchdowns.
Callaway got the ball to start the second half after a surprise onside kick by the Blue Devils.
A 5-yard run with 11:07 to go in the third put the Cavaliers up 14-0.
After a Bremen fumble on their first possession of the third quarter, the Cavaliers piled on beginning from Bremen’s 28.
Callaway needed eight plays, including a fourth down conversion, but inevitably went up 21-0 with 5:29 to play in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils got on the board late in the third. Christian Burks’ run from five yards out got Bremen to within 14 points.
But the Cavaliers ran the ensuing kick back for a touchdown to steal back what little momentum Bremen could muster on the TD drive.
When the third quarter clock expired, Callaway led 28-7.
Thirty-two seconds into the fourth, Callaway’s lead ballooned to 35-7 after a pick six with 11:28 to go in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.