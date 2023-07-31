Are you 60 or older and a resident of Carroll County? A veteran? A retired Carrollton City Schools employee? If you answered “yes” to one or more of these questions, you are eligible for a Trojan Gold Activities Pass.
The Trojan Gold Pass provides free admission to any school-hosted event for anyone 60 or older, veterans and retired Carrollton City Schools employees upon presentation of the card. The pass is valid for any event at Carrollton Elementary, Carrollton Upper Elementary, Carrollton Junior High and Carrollton High School.
Please note that the pass is not valid for Georgia High School Association playoff games.
Photo I.D. and/or verification of military service will be checked before event access is granted.
Interested individuals should apply for a pass by filling out the Trojan Gold Pass Request Form at https://bit.ly/trojangoldpass.
Also, individuals who applied for and received a pass last year do not need to reapply.
For assistance or more information, please call 770-832-9633.
