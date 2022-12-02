Trent North doesn’t want to take full credit for receiving the highest honor in his profession.
The Douglas County School System Superintendent said being named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year is a shared honor.
“This honor is shared with my Douglas County family and the community,” said North, who has led the DCSS since 2017. “It is an honor that has been bestowed on me, but this is shared with the teachers, students, parents and everyone in the community. It is a reflection that we are getting it right. It shows we are working together.”
North, who is a former Carroll County Commissioner and principal at Carrollton Junior High School and Carrollton High School graduate, received the honor Thursday afternoon at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Conference in Atlanta.
He was among three finalist for the prestigious award. Other finalist include Beverley Levine of Oglethorpe County School System, Brian Hightower of Cherokee County School District, and Fred Williams of Dublin City School System.
North said it caught him by surprise when his name was announced.
“I was shocked,” he said. “I think in Douglas County we have learned to agree to agree, and we have learned how to disagree. This shows that we work across a board range of people in the business community, the religious community and with the media. I was nervous like a child, but excited at the same time. I think this is a representation of the Douglas County community.”
As Georgia Superintendent of the Year, North will now compete for National Superintendent of the Year. The School Superintendants Association will award the title in February 2023 at their national conference in San Antonio.
“This award represents the teachers and families that helped build a school system focused on strategic and continuous growth,” North said. “Their support, coupled with leadership from the Board of Education, helped propel students to success. Good superintendents could not exist without good governance or dedicated staff members.”
Carrollton City Schools' Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus had high praise for North.
"We congratulate Mr. North on this accomplishment," Albertus said. "He has always been a proud Trojan. I applaud his leadership in the West Georgia area and the career he has built as a Carrollton High School alumni."
Douglas County Board of Education chair Tracy Rookard said the award is a reflection of North’s leadership ability.
“He inspires achievement because he sees the potential for excellence in every student,” Rookard said. “Through Superintendent North’s diligent efforts, the educational outcomes and experiences for our students have greatly increased.”
DCSS is the 17th largest school system in the state.
North also worked in administration as a human resources director for that school district. In addition, North served the Carrollton community as county commissioner for 25 years.
He was honored in 2020 when the The Carroll County Recreation Department’s gymnasium was name after him.
North said the DCSS is respected statewide and has become a model for other districts in working across the board with businesses and other government leaders.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners chair Romona Jackson Jones agreed with that assessment.
“I am thrilled at the news that Superintendent North, who has served as a willing partner with our local government and elected officials, has been selected as Georgia’s Superintendent of the Year Award,” Jones said. “He has a keen understanding that the school system does not operate in a bubble, but rather is a part of our larger community. As such, he has worked to not only strengthen and improve the Douglas County School System, but also serves to improve our whole community.”
Since his appointment, North has seen the district’s high school graduation rate stay above the state’s average. He also helped the district form its own police force and purchase state of the art security equipment. During his tenure, the DCSS has moved into a new spacious central office by purchasing the old Greystone building on Veterans Memorial Highway.
The district is in the process of building a new event facility where graduations will be held in the spring. Douglas County High underwent a stadium renovation that includes a state-of-the-art field house with locker rooms, weight room, new coaches offices and meeting space that is often used by the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.