Train restoration plans remain on track

Marshal Phipps' plans of restoring the train at Hunter Memorial Park remains in place.
The Douglasville native has targeted 2022 to get the train up and running again.
He started the project last year, and is now in the wait-and-see mold to begin fundraising as ongoing talks remain with city officials.
Phipps is waiting to hear if his organization has been granted non-profit status before the fundraising phase begins. He said he has filed the necessary paperwork with the IRS.
“We are finalizing the blueprint for everything, and I would like to sit down with the mayor and park officials to go over everything,” Phipps said. “We have a 2022 target date, so there is some wiggle room.”
Phipps said he has some key issues to work out with city officials in regards to the train.
He said he would like to have tracks for the train but the city has indicated that they were not in favor of that plan.
The original tracks would have to be replaced because flooding in 2009 did extensive damage.
Through a 10-step phase plan, Phipps would do a complete overhaul of the train and everything associated with it to get it back running.
The train ran around the lake for many years before the park was remained in honor of Robert G. Hunter, the first soldier killed in Vietnam from the county.
In the 1960s, Dr. CBF Young originally paid to have the train installed at the park. As a youth growing up in the county, Phipps road the train.
Other long turn plans in the restoration project include purchase of the Douglasville Rail Depot from private property to bring it back to the park.
Details of the plan are posted at friendsofthehunterparkscenicrailroad.org, a website Phipps devoted to the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.