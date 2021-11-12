A toddler is dead in Carroll County after falling into a sewage pipe.
Authorities with the Carroll County Sheriff's office said the 20-month old child was playing outside of his great grandparents' house when he fell.
According to a statement by the Sheriff's department, family members found the child "a few minutes later" by family members, "but unfortunately was unable to be revived and passed away at the hospital."
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
