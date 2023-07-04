Today is Wednesday, July 5, the 186th day of 2023. There are 179 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.
ON THIS DATE: In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.
In 1811, Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.
In 1865, the Secret Service Division of the U.S. Treasury Department was founded in Washington, D.C., with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.
In 1940, during World War II, Britain and the Vichy government in France broke off diplomatic relations.
In 1943, the Battle of Kursk began during World War II; in the weeks that followed, the Soviets were able to repeatedly repel the Germans, who eventually withdrew in defeat.
In 1954, Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was “That’s All Right.”
In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title when he defeated Jimmy Connors.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 80. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 75. Rock star Huey Lewis is 73. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 72. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 64. Actor John Marshall Jones is 61. Actor Dorien Wilson is 61. Actor Edie Falco is 60. Actor Jillian Armenante is 59. Actor Kathryn Erbe) is 58. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 55. Rapper RZA is 54. R&B singer Joe is 50. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 50. Actor Dale Godboldo is 48. Rapper Bizarre is 47. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 46. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 43. Actor Ryan Hansen is 42. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 41. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 38. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 38. Actor Jason Dolley is 32. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 29.
