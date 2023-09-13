Today is Thursday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2023. There are 108 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
ON THIS DATE: In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.
In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Florida.
In 1867, the first volume of “Das Kapital” by Karl Marx was published in Hamburg, Germany.
In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in Nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car she was riding in.
In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before; Lebanon’s president-elect, Bashir Gemayel, was killed by a bomb.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Walter Koenig is 87. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 83. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 79. Actor Sam Neill is 76. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 76. Actor Robert Wisdom is 70. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 68. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 67. Actor Mary Crosby is 64. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 64. Country singer John Berry is 64. Actor Melissa Leo is 63. Actor Faith Ford is 59. Actor Jamie Kaler is 59. Actor Michelle Stafford is 58. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 57. Actor Dan Cortese is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 54. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 54. Actor Ben Garant is 53. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 53. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 52. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 50. Rapper Nas is 50. Actor Austin Basis is 47. Country singer Danielle Peck is 45. Pop singer Ayo is 43. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 42. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 41. Actor Adam Lamberg is 39. Singer Alex Clare is 38. Actor Chad Duell (TV: “General Hospital”) is 36. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 36. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 34. Actor Emma Kenney is 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.