Today is Wednesday, June 14, the 165th day of 2023. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On June 14, 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.
ON THIS DATE: In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.
In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.
In 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown embarked on the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
In 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the United States.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1967, California Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a bill liberalizing his state’s abortion law.
In 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered a ban on domestic use of the pesticide DDT, to take effect at year’s end.
In 1982, Argentine forces surrendered to British troops on the disputed Falkland Islands.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Marla Gibbs is 92. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 84. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 80. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 78. Former President Donald Trump is 77. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 77. Rock musician Barry Melton is 76. Actor Will Patton is 69. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden (HY’-dun) is 65. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 64. Singer Boy George is 62. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 60. Actor Traylor Howard is 57. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 55. Actor Faizon Love is 55. Actor Stephen Wallem is 55. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 54. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 46. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 45. Classical pianist Lang Lang is 41. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 41. Actor Torrance Coombs is 40. Actor J.R. Martinez is 40. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 35. Actor Lucy Hale is 34. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 32. Country singer Joel Crouse is 31. Actor Daryl Sabara is 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.