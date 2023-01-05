TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Jan. 5, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.
ON THIS DATE: In 1896, an Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Work was completed four years later.)
In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Alabama, at about age 80.
In 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.
TEN YEARS AGO: President Barack Obama hailed a last-minute deal with Congress that pulled the country back from the “fiscal cliff,” but warned in his Saturday radio and Internet address that he would not compromise over his insistence that lawmakers lift the federal debt ceiling.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson was named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s board of directors, with three other past pageant winners joining her on the board.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Robert Duvall is 92. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 85. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 83. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 81. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 77. Actor Ted Lange (lanj) is 75. R&B musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 74. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 73. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 70. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 70. Actor Clancy Brown is 64. Singer Iris Dement is 62. Actor Suzy Amis is 61. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 58. Actor Vinnie Jones is 58. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 57. Actor Joe Flanigan is 56. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 55. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 54.
