TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
ON THIS DATE: In 1865, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina.
In 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.
In 1923, the first game was played at the original Yankee Stadium in New York; the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-1.
In 1954, Gamal Abdel Nasser seized power as he became prime minister of Egypt.
In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at age 76.
In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.
In 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.
In 1983, 63 people, including 17 Americans, were killed at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber.
In 2002, police arrested actor Robert Blake in the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, nearly a year earlier (Blake was acquitted at his criminal trial but found liable in a civil trial).
In 2015, a ship believed to be carrying more than 800 migrants from Africa sank in the Mediterranean off Libya; only about 30 people were rescued.
In 2016, “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop stage biography of America’s first treasury secretary, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Clive Revill is 93. Actor Robert Hooks is 86. Actor Hayley Mills is 77. Actor James Woods is 76. Actor-director Dorothy Lyman is 76. Actor Cindy Pickett is 76. Actor Rick Moranis is 70. Actor Melody Thomas Scott is 67. Actor Eric Roberts is 67. Actor John James is 67. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 65. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 64. Actor Jane Leeves is 62. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 61. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 60. Actor Eric McCormack is 60. Actor Maria Bello is 56. Actor Mary Birdsong is 55. Actor David Hewlett is 55. Rock musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) is 53. Actor Lisa Locicero is 53. Actor Tamara Braun is 52. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 52. Actor Fredro Starr is 52. Actor David Tennant is 52. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 49. R&B singer Trina (Trina and Tamara) is 49. Actor Melissa Joan Hart is 47. Actor Sean Maguire is 47. Actor Kevin Rankin is 47. Actor Bryce Johnson is 46. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian (kar-DASH’-ee-uhn) is 44.
Detroit Tigers first baseman and DH Miguel Cabrera is 40. Actor America Ferrera is 39. Actor Tom Hughes is 38. Actor Ellen Woglom (TV: “Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 36. Actor Vanessa Kirby is 35. Actor Alia Shawkat is 34. Actor Britt Robertson is 33. Actor Chloe Bennet is 31. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 30. Actor Moises Arias is 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.