The Pilot Club of Carrollton created 65 hand-written encouragement and thank you cards and delivered, along with donuts to caregivers and staff at The Oaks of Carrollton. Recipients included in the cards of encouragement and appreciation and treats were CNA's, RN's, therapists, administrators, housekeeping, etc. Members delivering were Paula Smith, Deborah Wilson, Linda Grisham, and not pictured, Judy Jackson. The Pilot Club also created 50 hand-written encouragement/thank you cards for the Carrollton City Schools Early Learning Center. These were delivered by member Susan Weems., along with cookies to the faculty and staff at the Early Learning Center. "To Touch 100 Lives" is a project of the Pilot Club to recognize those who educate, support, and care for others. The local club has touched 115 to date and will be continuing this project during the club year as they increase this number by several hundred.
