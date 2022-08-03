Pete Zorbanos 1

Peter Zorbanos at the Wastewater plant in Villa Rica on July 27, just two days before starting his retirement.

 By Kashea McCowan

After retiring on Friday, July 29, Peter (Pete) Zorbanos is walking into new territory.

Approximately forty years ago, Zorbanos walked into what would be his first job working in a water plant in Athens. He worked his way up pretty quickly and in the seven years he was there, he worked as assistant superintendent and shortly moved into an acting superintendent role. From there, he went to Cartersville to work, Zorbanos said.

Trending Videos