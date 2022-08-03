After retiring on Friday, July 29, Peter (Pete) Zorbanos is walking into new territory.
Approximately forty years ago, Zorbanos walked into what would be his first job working in a water plant in Athens. He worked his way up pretty quickly and in the seven years he was there, he worked as assistant superintendent and shortly moved into an acting superintendent role. From there, he went to Cartersville to work, Zorbanos said.
“In Cartersville, they were undergoing a large expansion, both in water and wastewater because of Anheuser-Busch’s 13th brewery that they built on I-75,” Zorbanos said. “I was very interested. Out of college, I did a lot of construction work. So before I got into this field, that’s what I was doing and so, it was kind of full circle for me because I could use my water licenses and understanding. It was a good fit for me. It was a tough five years, and it was a ton of work, but it was gratifying.”
Having to train the entire staff while in Cartersville, the thing that Zorbanos said that he is proud of the most is how his crew turned out to be able to go other places and become managers in other utilities. Then, the State of Georgia came knocking when he was in Carterville, he said.
“They were interested in hiring me with the drinking water at the EPD, the Environmental Protection Division,” Zorbanos said. “I worked there for 21 years.”
Working for the State of Georgia, Zorbanos said that after one of his inspectors was out of work to have a knee replacement, he took up the task and filled in for him in Villa Rica.
“I hadn’t been down to Villa Rica since probably the ’90s,” he said. “So I was familiar with all the systems in the state, but you get a little dated when other people are working that territory. Initially, I got a call where they had some issues with the sunset tank here in town. I came down to give some technical assistance and see what was up with it.”
Without knowing that there would soon be an opportunity waiting for him, Zorbanos said that he took on the problems head first as he challenged one of the biggest problems Villa Rica was facing at the time—algae.
“It was one of the worst algae blooms I’d seen.” Zorbanos said. “One of the things I hope I have accomplished, to a degree—we still have a lot of heavy lifting—but to get away from being reactionary to all the problems and issues. To being ahead of it; being proactive.”
From broken equipment to inexperienced personnel, Zorbanos didn’t know what he was getting himself into in January 2016 when David Milliron, the city manager at the time, offered him the Public Works Director position. But Zorbanos said that even though he is getting recognition for fixing the problems, he is indebted to the people who worked with him.
“It’s nice to get the praise that I’ve done this and that, but I can’t do any of this without the people around me. It’s a team effort. I am indebted to the operators who was there when I started… We had a short staff to boot so, they didn’t have a life; no time off. They didn’t know what a vacation was and so, they hung in there with me.”
It was just two days before his official retirement date and Zorbanos said that he was pretty excited.
“I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years. So, I’m trying to wrap my head around what that might look like,” he said. “... It’ll definitely be a new chapter. I have a pretty productive life outside of this. I stay pretty active. I’m not a couch potato by any stretch.”
Upon retirement, Zorbanos said that he has a few projects that he will be working on like fixing a couple of roofs and upgrading his home is his first focus.
