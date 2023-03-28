During Bremen's monthly city zoning meeting, which was held on Monday, the Zoning Committee discussed the annexation of Troy and Jessica Waxler's property located at 135 Reid Road.

"We live just outside of city limits and want to be a part of everything that goes on in the city of Bremen," Troy Waxler said. "We want our children to grow up and a part of the school here [because] a great school is a part of Bremen." 

