During Bremen's monthly city zoning meeting, which was held on Monday, the Zoning Committee discussed the annexation of Troy and Jessica Waxler's property located at 135 Reid Road.
"We live just outside of city limits and want to be a part of everything that goes on in the city of Bremen," Troy Waxler said. "We want our children to grow up and a part of the school here [because] a great school is a part of Bremen."
The Waxlers have the opportunity to choose the type of zoning for their property if annexed into the city.
"There's some different categories that are residentially based on lot size and different uses you can have," Corey Coats, Engineering Manager of the Carroll County Water Authority said. "The state residential can be any property greater than or equal to three acres.
"There's some different setbacks and things to read about restrictions on accessory structures and things between all those," Coats continued. "That can be discussed further and updated application made before the next meeting, I believe it will be fine."
Coats asked the Waxlers if they had city or county utilities to which they stated they have county utilities. According to Bremen City Manager, Perry Hicks, water would not change as far as services are concerned.
"That's not an issue with it being in city limits and being on county water," Coats said. "In my experience I know it can be done. You just have to make sure your process is set up correctly."
In order for the Waxler's annexation desire to become reality, the land will have to be rezoned. That process includes a recommendation from the committee before being brought before the city council for a final decision.
After the discussion regarding the Waxlers was tabled for the evening, Hicks broached another topic regarding a new agricultural zoning classification.
Hicks discussed that the new city attorney, John Hawkins, is working on creating material to discuss the new zoning category.
"For the last year or so there have been occasions where the council has seen that an agricultural zoning classification may assist us," said Hicks. "Maybe even agri-tourisim, agribusiness in concert with residential uses. I think that's the track that we're on."
This new category of zoning is still in development stages.
